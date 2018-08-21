Lanham man arrested for armed robbery of Uber or Lyft driver

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged yesterday, August 20, 2018, on a felony arrest warrant by Troopers with the Maryland State Apprehension Team (MSAT).

The suspect is identified as Samuel Edgardo Azaharez-Mena, 31, of Lanham, Maryland. He is charged with armed robbery, false imprisonment, 1st and 2nd degree assault, theft of $100 to under $1,500, reckless endangerment, firearm use in the commission of a felony, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle and rogue and vagabond. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack for initial processing.

On August 4, 2018, the driver of a private ride sharing company reported to the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack that she was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police that Azaharez-Mena, who at the time of the incident identified himself as Samuel Mena, requested a ride from Severna Park, Md. to Lanham, Md. During the trip, Azaharez-Mena allegedly brandished a handgun and took money from the victim. Further investigation by Annapolis Barrack Troopers revealed evidence that identified Azaharez-Mena as the suspect. Azaharez-Mena was taken before the Anne Arundel District Court Commissioner’s Office and is being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

