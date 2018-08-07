Kick start the weekend with a free summer concert at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Take a seat at Encore’s first-ever performance of Rock and start your summer weekend early while supporting local talent. Approximately 120 singers, age 55+, will be performing classic rock favorites at Maryland Hall on Fri. Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. for a free concert, open to the public.

Before entertaining you, the singers will be attending a weeklong intensive Rock & Roll Summer Camp at St. John’s College through Encore Creativity for Older Adults – America’s largest and fastest growing choral music program for older adults. They’ll be immersing themselves into the world of rock n’ roll, examining the history, culture, melodies, harmonies and rhythms with intensive rehearsals.

Encore ROCKS!

Free Summer Concert

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

801 Chase St, Annapolis, MD 21401

Fri., Aug. 10, 2018

4 p.m.

Come out and support our own very talented community of singers – ranging from relatively new to retired professional singers. Wine and beer will be for sale; popcorn is complimentary courtesy of Maryland Hall’s Free Summer Concert Series sponsor: RPH Architecture.

It’s your chance to catch them locally while you can! After Encore’s Maryland Hall performance, their next performance stop will be, the Kennedy Center. Music includes Rock ‘N’ Roll favorites from the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s. Jeffrey Dokken will be conducting. Local musicians, The John Starr Trio will be accompanying the chorale.

Mark your calendars for the final Free Summer Concert Series event: Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra, Fri. Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. in Maryland Hall’s Main Theater. Both concerts are not ticketed, first-come-first-serve basis.

