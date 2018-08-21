“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

John Hiatt and Comedian Basile coming to Annapolis at Rams Head On Stage

| August 21, 2018
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Rams Head Presents 2018

Comedian Basile

Friday, August 24

8pm| $21.50

 

John Hiatt

Friday, October 26

8pm| $85

 

Maggie’s Celtic Celebration for the New Year featuring Maggie Sansone w. special guests Seth Kibel, Laura Byrne, Jimmy Eagan, Josh Dukes, Paul Oorts & The Culkin Irish Dancers

Sunday, January 13

4pm| $25

*All Ages Matinee

 

Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute

Sunday, April 28

8pm | $29.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

08/21 Rams Head Presents Michael Bolton at Maryland Hall

08/21 + 22 Jean-Luc Ponty

08/23 Suede

08/24 Rams Head Presents Dave Koz & Summer Horns at Maryland Hall

08/24 Comedian Basile

08/25 Trouble Funk

08/26 Indie Soul Showcase: A Night of Neo Soul & Spoken Word featuring Da’Neilia w. Aquil Mizan & The Bangladesh Project

08/27 Donavon Frankenreiter

08/28 Dick Dale

08/29 Joanne Shaw Taylor w. JD Simo

08/30 Bob James

08/31 The Classic Rock Experience

09/01 Art Sherrod Jr

09/02 Secret Society

09/04 Rams Head Presents Chris Isaak at Maryland Hall

09/04 Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple Live

09/06 John Cowan w. Darin & Brooke Aldridge

09/07 The Rogues & The Shamrogues

09/08 Pat McGee Band w. Keaton Simons

09/09 Rams Head Presents Get The Led Out at Maryland Hall

09/09 Freddie Jackson

09/10 Bret Michaels

09/11 Ana Popovic

09/12 Teitur w. Jenn Grinels

09/14 Stanley Clarke

09/15 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

09/16 School of Rock Showcase *All Ages Matinee

09/16 Jonathan Butler

09/17 ‘In The Vane Of…’ Bob Dylan: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Dylan Inspired Originals

09/19 Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams w. Scott Miller

09/20 Mediaeval Baebes

09/21 Rik Emmett of Triumph

09/22 Steven Page formerly of Barenaked Ladies w. Wesley Stace (a.k.a. John Wesley Harding) *All Ages Matinee

09/22 Pressing Strings

09/23 Euge Groove

09/27 Hollywood Nights: A Bob Seger Experience

09/28 Hiroshima

09/29 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

09/30 The Devon Allman Project w. Special Guest Duane Betts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark