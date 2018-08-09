It’s a wrap. Local teens shoot professional film to be screened at Key School tomorrow night!

The Advanced Team of students at Filmsters Academy Summer Camp has wrapped shooting on their newest short film, “Good Luck Kid.” In this dramatic film, a young man nearing the end of his shift at a diner encounters a mysterious woman who has much more to her than meets the eye.

Good Luck Kid is directed by Julian Cividanes, and produced by Luca Brewer, Mason Standish, and Hayden Lamb. The film stars Will Brady, Jason Bobbitt, and Rae’l Ba.

At Filmsters Academy, students work with supervising staff over the course of two weeks to create short films. For Good Luck Kid, a group of thirteen students worked with a team of nineteen supervising mentors and industry professionals. The film was shot entirely in Annapolis over a single weekend on a Red Weapon camera (provided by Andy Schwartz, a member of the cinematography supervising staff).

The film is based on the true experiences of lead actor Will Brady. One year ago, Brady’s brother passed away, and this year he experienced a strange encounter with a woman who reminded him of his late brother. “It’s crazy to see an experience become a film,” says Brady. “But being the starring role is even crazier. I hope to honor my brother’s memory by telling this story.”

According to Cividanes, a first-time director, “When I first heard Will’s pitch, I remember hanging on to every word that he was saying. I remember wondering about the mystery surrounding the visitor at the diner. I remember being incredibly touched by the emotional undercurrent of Will’s relationship with his brother. And I remember just how much I wanted to be a part of telling this story.” He elaborates on the process of directing the movie by saying “What I wanted to do with this film was take my own unique voice and use it to tell this story. I wanted to approach the film with a tone of mystery and intrigue without losing the emotional core of the story. When I think of some of my favorite movies, I think of how they manage to tell important stories while still being intriguing and entertaining. That balance of entertainment and thematic resonance was what we aimed to capture in shooting this film. It’s my hope that audiences who see Good Luck Kid will be able to feel just as riveted as I was when I first heard Will tell his story.”

Good Luck Kid is a Black Crew production made possible by Filmsters Academy, founded by Lee Anderson and Patti White, who serve as executive producers. The film will be screened to the public for free alongside other Filmsters Academy shorts on Friday, August 10th, 2018, at 7pm at The Key School, and will be submitted for screening at the Annapolis Film Festival in 2019.

