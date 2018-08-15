Human library comes to AACPL’s Odenton branch on Saturday
Just like borrowing a book from the library, you can “check out” a human book for a 20-minute conversation. The Human Library™ is a place where real people are on loan to readers and where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered. It’s designed to challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. Books titles available for check out include:
- A Blessed Immigrant – Latina immigrant from mixed race family
- Serving America – Serving in Germany after World War II
- Orphan of Earth– Gun violence survivor
- Birthed to Misery, Forged by War- with service dog
- Living with Chronic Illness, Anxiety and Depression
- An Ode to Not Belonging
- Practical, Artistic, DIY, Tattooed Soccer Mom
- An Interesting Journey – Annapolis resident during Jim Crow era
- A Story of Mesa, Melanin and Masajid– Converting to Islam
- The Man in Black: Trans and Saudi
- Chronicles of a gay, autistic everyday woman
- A Person With Depression and OCD
- Living, Learning, and Loving with cPTSD
- I am Still Here! Surviving Incest
The Maryland Crabs Podcast spoke with CEO Skip Auld about this initiative earlier in the year.
Saturday, August 18th from 10am to 3pm. Odenton Library, 325 Annapolis Rd. Odenton, Md.
