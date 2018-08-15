Human library comes to AACPL’s Odenton branch on Saturday

Just like borrowing a book from the library, you can “check out” a human book for a 20-minute conversation. The Human Library™ is a place where real people are on loan to readers and where difficult questions are expected, appreciated and answered. It’s designed to challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. Books titles available for check out include:

A Blessed Immigrant – Latina immigrant from mixed race family

Serving America – Serving in Germany after World War II

Orphan of Earth– Gun violence survivor

Birthed to Misery, Forged by War- with service dog

Living with Chronic Illness, Anxiety and Depression

An Ode to Not Belonging

Practical, Artistic, DIY, Tattooed Soccer Mom

An Interesting Journey – Annapolis resident during Jim Crow era

A Story of Mesa, Melanin and Masajid– Converting to Islam

The Man in Black: Trans and Saudi

Chronicles of a gay, autistic everyday woman

A Person With Depression and OCD

Living, Learning, and Loving with cPTSD

I am Still Here! Surviving Incest

The Maryland Crabs Podcast spoke with CEO Skip Auld about this initiative earlier in the year.

Saturday, August 18th from 10am to 3pm. Odenton Library, 325 Annapolis Rd. Odenton, Md.

