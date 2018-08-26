Hogans welcome Korean War Veterans to Government House

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan recently hosted a Welcome Home, Korean War Veterans reception at Government House. They were joined by Korean Ambassador to the United States, Cho Yoon-je; Secretary of Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, George Owings III; Executive Director of the Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation, Jim Fisher; and members of the Korean Embassy and Korean War Veterans Association.

“There can’t possibly be words adequate enough to express our gratitude and our profound respect to each and every one of you who served,” said Governor Hogan. “Thank you for your service, your bravery, and your sacrifice. Just last week, as the remains of some of your fallen brothers-in-arms were finally returned back home to U.S. soil, it was yet another reminder of the immeasurable cost of war and of the immense price of freedom.”

“I am so honored today to welcome you to Government House, the people’s house, and take the time to celebrate and remember your acts of bravery – to thank you, heroes who served our country in the Korean War,” said the First Lady. “I am personally indebted to you as a Korean-American who enjoys freedom and liberty because of your sacrifices.”

The Hogan administration has worked to ensure that all veterans can continue to live, work, raise a family, and retire in Maryland. Since taking office, the governor has fought for and enacted legislation to provide tax relief for retired veterans, encourage employers to hire veterans, provide assistance for veterans’ housing, and more.

