Hogan endorsed by 5 more unions

Hogan for Governor has announced that five United Association (UA) Local Unions, Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, Plumbers Local Union 5, and Steamfitters Local Union 602, are proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan for re-election. The Five United Association Local Unions endorsing Governor Hogan represent nearly 10,000 Marylanders. These five UA Locals join professional and volunteer firefighters, state law enforcement, and public and private sector unions in supporting Governor Hogan, as well as more than 50 current and former Democratic leaders from across the state.

“Governor Hogan’s pro-worker policies and bipartisan leadership have been instrumental in getting Maryland moving the right direction these last four years,” said Jim Killeen of Plumbers Local Union 5. “The skilled tradesman and women of our union know that Maryland cannot afford to turn back now, and we are proud to endorse Maryland’s governor, Larry Hogan, for reelection.”

“Governor Hogan’s pro-worker policies have benefited not just the men and women of our union but the entire state of Maryland,” said Scott Upole of Steamfitter & Plumbers Local Union 489. “Governor Hogan is fighting everyday to make Maryland a more affordable place to live, work, and retire. We are proud to endorse him – there is no one better to lead our state.”

“Our union knows that with Governor Hogan in office, Maryland’s skilled tradesman and women have a friend in the governor’s office and someone they can count on,” said Brian Dunn of Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669. “We know that Maryland cannot afford to turn back now, and we’re going to do all we can to reelect the governor this November.”

“Governor Hogan has proven time and time again that he supports the priorities of Maryland’s working men and women,” said Danny Loveless of Steamfitters Local Union 602. “Our union members are honored to support and endorse Governor Hogan for reelection because we know he will fight for us everyday he is in office. He has had our back and we have his.”

During Governor Hogan’s first term, he has consistently worked in a bipartisan fashion to achieve important, pro-growth, pro-worker results. Since 2016, Maryland has added 36 new apprenticeship programs, an increase of nearly 60 percent, and Maryland is now nationally recognized for workforce development, job training, and registered apprenticeships. Over the next decade, jobs in plumbing, pipe fitting, and steam fitting are projected to grow by 10 percent in Maryland. Today’s endorsement of Governor Hogan by the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, Plumbers Local Union 5, and Steamfitters Local Union 602 is representative of his strong leadership on the issues that matter to Maryland’s workers.

“The working men and women of these local unions are a vital community in our state, and it is an incredible honor to receive their endorsements,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “They have done so much to build our great state, and I accept their endorsement with the pledge that all they will always find an open door and a seat at the table, and someone dedicated to their issues. I look forward to closely working with them as we continue creating more jobs and making Maryland a more affordable place to live, work, raise a family, and retire.”

Governor Hogan has been endorsed by the following public and private sector unions: Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), International Association of Fire Fighters, Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA).

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS