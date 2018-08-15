Happy 30th Birthday to Ginger Cove

Happy Birthday to Ginger Cove! Last weekend, Ginger Cove celebrated 30 years of serving the greater Annapolis community.

For those not familiar, Ginger Cove is a life-care retirement community for those 60 years of age and older which offers a truly independent lifestyle. The property, sited on (appropriately enough) Ginger Cove, is located right off Riva Road just before the South River bridge. 350 people call Ginger Cove “home” in a variety of one and two bedroom apartments as well as some assisted living and comprehensive care beds.

To celebrate their 30 years, the entire community came out for a party including the fire department, the Annapolis High School NJROTC, and residents alike.

Photos: Courtesy of Ginger Cove and Brackish Photography.

To see more images, click here.

Ginger Cove Commercial 2015 from Ginger Cove on Vimeo.

