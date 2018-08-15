“Herrmann
MD Higher Education Commission
“2018

Happy 30th Birthday to Ginger Cove

| August 15, 2018
Rams Head

Happy Birthday to Ginger Cove!  Last weekend, Ginger Cove celebrated 30 years of serving the greater Annapolis community.

For those not familiar, Ginger Cove is a life-care retirement community for those 60 years of age and older which offers a truly independent lifestyle. The property, sited on (appropriately enough) Ginger Cove, is located right off Riva Road just before the South River bridge.  350 people call Ginger Cove “home” in a variety of one and two bedroom apartments as well as some assisted living and comprehensive care beds.

Rams Head

To celebrate their 30 years, the entire community came out for a party including the fire department, the Annapolis High  School NJROTC, and residents alike.

Photos: Courtesy of Ginger Cove and Brackish Photography. 

To see more images, click here.

Ginger Cove Commercial 2015 from Ginger Cove on Vimeo.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
“Watermark