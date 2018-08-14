Grotto Pizza ditching plastic straws

Over 500 million plastic straws are used every day in the United States, but that figure will be reduced in part thanks to Grotto Pizza.

The restaurant has stopped offering plastic straws to guests and will only provide them upon request.

This action marks Grotto Pizza’s first measure in an effort to help minimize the impact on the environment and sea life. The restaurant is considering other options, from using paper straws to completely removing plastic straws.

“We needed to take this step as we are one of the largest restaurant groups in the area,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza. “It will reduce the amount of plastic straws in our restaurants by over 15 million a year.”

Grotto Pizza’s central Maryland locations are as follows:

Gambrills

Waugh Chapel

2404 Brandermill Blvd.

Gambrills, MD 21054

443-292-2900

Columbia

7075 Minstrel Way

Columbia, MD 21046

443-583-8200

Hours for both locations are Sunday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.grottopizza.com

