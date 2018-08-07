Governor’s office offers grants to stimulate volunteering

The Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism today announced that they are now accepting applications for 2018 Volunteer Generation Fund program grants in Maryland. These grants will award up to $25,000 for Maryland organizations to fund activities that boost the impact of volunteers in addressing critical community needs. The funding year will run from September 15, 2018 to September 14, 2019.

“Our communities are improved through programs like the Volunteer Generation Fund, as community organizations are equipped with the tools needed to build their capacity and make a bigger impact serving our communities,” said Van Brooks, Director of the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism. “With these funds, organizations are able to recruit, manage, and retain skilled volunteers from a variety of backgrounds who will bring solutions to our communities.”

Eligible applicants must be community-based, faith-based, or government organizations, or institutions of higher education in order to apply and have been operational for at least one year at the time of application. In addition, recipients of the grant awards must provide 50% cash and/or in-kind match.

The deadline to submit applications is August 20, 2018 at 5 p.m. After a review process, applicants will be notified of their selection by September 10, 2018, pending the Office on Service and Volunteerism’s receipt of federal funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service. To learn more and apply, visit gosv.maryland.gov/available-funding.

