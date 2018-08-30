Glen Burnie roommates arrested with 11 pounds of weed
On August 29, 2018 the Narcotics and Special Investigations Section, Major Offenders Unit with assistance from Fugitive Apprehension Team executed a search warrant on the 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Recovered during the search was:
- $20,000 US currency (approx)
- 5205.3 grams suspected marijuana (about 11.5 pounds)
- Kel-Tec 9mm handgun serial number removed (loaded)
- 245 THC oil canisters (e-cigarette refills)
- The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $104,106.00.
Suspects:
- Zachary Dylan Blake 22 years of age 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061
- Julian Anthony Joyner 23 years of age 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061
Both were charged with the following:
Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession marijuana, Firearm related to drug trafficking crime, Firearm in the commission of a felony, knowingly removing the manufactures’ identification number on a firearm.
