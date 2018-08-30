Glen Burnie roommates arrested with 11 pounds of weed

On August 29, 2018 the Narcotics and Special Investigations Section, Major Offenders Unit with assistance from Fugitive Apprehension Team executed a search warrant on the 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Recovered during the search was:

$20,000 US currency (approx)

5205.3 grams suspected marijuana (about 11.5 pounds)

Kel-Tec 9mm handgun serial number removed (loaded)

245 THC oil canisters (e-cigarette refills)

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $104,106.00.

Suspects:

Zachary Dylan Blake 22 years of age 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061

Julian Anthony Joyner 23 years of age 6400 block of Mt. Vernon Lane, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061

Both were charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Possession marijuana, Firearm related to drug trafficking crime, Firearm in the commission of a felony, knowingly removing the manufactures’ identification number on a firearm.

