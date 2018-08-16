Glen Burnie man arrested in murder of uncle

On Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at approximately 8:12 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 200 block of East Thompson Avenue in Glen Burnie for a sick/injured subject. Upon arrival officers made entry into the residence and found an adult male lying on the kitchen floor, deceased. Patrol officers also made contact with the only other occupant of the residence, the victim’s nephew who is 26 year old Devin Leontis Peele. The deceased male was identified as Stephen Boyd Peele, a 58 year old male from the 200 block of East Thompson Avenue.

Homicide investigators responded. Investigation revealed that Devin Peele and Stephen were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated into a violent assault. During the alleged assault Devin punched Stephen peel several times causing him to lose consciousness. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, August 16, 2018 to determine the exact cause of death.

Devin Peele was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and related charges of his uncle Stephen Peele. Even though an arrest has been made, the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Devin Peele | 26 | 200 block East Thompson Avenue | Glen Burnie, MD 21060

Source : AACoPD

