Get your Mermaid’s Kiss tickets now!

The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP) has opened ticket sales for its annual Mermaid’s Kiss Oyster Fest, to be held Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. The evening will feature unlimited food and drink tastings from some of the region’s top restaurants and aquaculture farms, with proceeds benefiting oyster restoration.

Mermaid’s Kiss Oyster Fest is ORP’s annual fundraiser for the Bay’s beloved bivalve, featuring local oysters served up by the farmers who raised them, fresh seafood dishes from iconic restaurants, all-you-can-enjoy craft beer and wine, a silent auction and live entertainment by Pressing Strings. Discount pricing ends August 31 — get your tickets before they sell out!

Chesapeake Bay enthusiasts will eat, drink and mingle while enjoying vibrant and creative small plates. Last year’s menu included crab baked oysters, stout glazed pork belly, Peruvian red snapper ceviche, cilantro lime rockfish tacos, snakehead potato cakes, and oyster mac and cheddar, to name just a few.

Participating restaurants this year include Blackwall Hitch, Capital Grille, Faidley’s Seafood, Gunther & Co., Loch Bar, Lib’s Grill, Ludlow Market, Thames Street Oyster House and Vida Taco Bar, with more to be announced! Libations include craft beers from Flying Dog Brewery, wine from Big Cork Vineyards, Crow Vineyard, Linganore, Proud Pour, specialty drinks, Old Pulteney Whisky tastings, and oyster shooters with spirits from Blackwater Distilling. Oysters brought to you by Double ‘T’ Oyster Ranch, Harris Seafood, Hollywood Oyster Co., Madhouse Oysters, Philip’s Wharf Oyster Co., War Shore Oyster Co. and others.

The evening will also include live music, a silent auction, specialty drinks and the freshest, tastiest oysters grown in local waters. Early bird tickets are available through August 31 at $80 for an individual and $150 per pair.

The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Industry, which showcases the region’s rich industrial and technological heritage. The museum is located at 1415 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230.

ORP is the region’s largest nonprofit dedicated to large-scale restoration of oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay. ORP is still accepting sponsors and silent auction items for the 2016 Mermaid’s Kiss Oyster Fest. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mermaidskiss.org.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB