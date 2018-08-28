From America’s Got Talent to Annapolis. Catapult to perform at Maryland Hall in September

Save the date to see America’s Got Talent finalist and worldwide hit, “Catapult: The Amazing Magic of Shadow Dance.” The television success will be performing at Maryland Hall, on Sunday, September 30 at 4 p.m.

Howard Stern, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B. all voted “YES,” sending the group to the Vegas Round on “America’s Got Talent” Season 8. “Catapult” was one of just 30 acts to go on to the quarterfinals in New York City. Advancing to the semifinals, “Catapult” intrigued judges all the way to the Top 12 Finals.

“Catapult” has traveled the world wowing audiences with dancers behind a screen creating shadow silhouettes. Dancers use their bodies to transform into everything from a dragon to a helicopter. Full of humor, emotion and engaging stories, “Catapult” features contemporary and classical music choices alongside shadow-illusion dance. It’s great for audiences of all ages and is extremely family-friendly. For more information visit :www.catapultentertainment.com.

Tickets are $36, $31 for Maryland Hall members and $20 for children. Purchase tickets online at www.marylandhall.org or call the Box Office at 410.280.5640. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis, MD.

