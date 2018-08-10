Free WIFI hotspots now available for AACPL customers

“Herrmann
| August 10, 2018
If you have a library card, you now have access to WIFI in your home!  Thanks to a generous donation by the Helena Foundation and Jim and Sylvia Earl, the Anne Arundel County Public Library now has 50 hotspots (and data plans) to loan out for one week at a time.

According to Don Roland, chairman of the Anne Arundel County Library, more than 10% of Annapolis area residents are without working Internet. Most of these are in lower income communities.  This grant will make a huge difference as children who rely on the Internet for school work will now be able to work from home or work collaboratively with other students.

Skip Auld, the CEO of the library explained how the hotspots will work and what happens when they are not returned (spoiler..they are disconnected).

The data plan is provided by Sprint and the hotspots are capable of connecting multiple devices so an entire family could have access from a single hotspot.

If you ever needed another reason to check out the Anne Arundel County Public Library, here you go.

The Maryland Crabs spoke with Skip in April on all the new initiatives the library is instituting–from fishing rods to a library at the Mall, to the upcoming human library.  Check it out!

