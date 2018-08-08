Franchot receives honor for financial reporting

A North-American government finance organization has awarded Comptroller Peter Franchot with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) honored Comptroller Franchot for Maryland’s fiscal year 2017 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR). Received for the last 39 years, the award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

“As Maryland’s chief fiscal officer, I have been been a strong advocate for transparent government and I am proud of what my office and employees have achieved,” Comptroller Franchot said. “My goal is to keep the agency running in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet high standards of the program, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the publication. For more information on the award program, visit the GFOA here.

