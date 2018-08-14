Florida men arrested after jumping fence at Governors house looking for cell phone

On Saturday, August 11, 2018 at approximately 130am, state troopers were dispatched to 110 State Circle (Governor’s House) for a report of two individuals who jumped over the security fence and onto the premises.

Within minutes, state troopers arrived on scene along with officers from the Department of General Services and apprehended both subjects without incident.

The individuals were identified as Randal Aaron Doerre, 28, of Tallahassee, Florida and Brandon Paul Doerre, 26, of Orlando, Florida. The strong odor of alcohol was detected on both subjects and they were apologetic and cooperative with troopers. They told troopers they were looking for a lost cell phone and didn’t realize they were on the premises of the Governor’s House.

Trooper First Class Lee and Trooper Barbiche placed both subjects under arrest and transported them to the Annapolis Barrack for processing. They were each charged with Trespassing on the Property of the Government House and transported to the Anne Arundel County District Court Commissioner’s Office where they were both released on their own personal recognizance.

