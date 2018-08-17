Fishing boat and sailboat collide off Thomas Point

The US Coast Guard is investigating how a charter fishing boat landed on top of a sailboat today in the Chesapeake Bay off of Thomas Point.

The 37′ charter fishing boat, Hunter, somehow collided with and landed on top of, Levitation, a 34′ J-105. No one was injured in the collision.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, the Maryland Natural Resources Police, and the US Coast Guard all responded.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, the fishing boat is owned by Chesapeake Bay Charter Services of Kent Island. The sailboat is owned by Chesapeake Boating Club of Annapolis.

The Chesapeake Bay Boating Club posted the following statement on their website:

This morning at approximately 11:30am, a member of the Chesapeake Boating Club was under sail on one of the Club’s J/105s when they were struck by a 35’ powerboat. The J/105 was struck amidships on the starboard side, with the powerboat coming to a stop on top of the sailboat. Thankfully, no one was injured. Our members were operating the boat in a safe manner, on a day with clear visibility and 10-12 knots of breeze. The J/105 crew attempted to hail the approaching boat prior to the collision, otherwise signal, and take action to avoid the collision. We would like to thank the Coast Guard and Department of Natural Resources for their rapid response to the scene.

