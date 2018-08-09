Fisher Cats clinch series with 7-2 win over Bowie

The Bowie Baysox jumped out to an early lead, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored seven unanswered runs to earn a 7-2 win in front of 4,013 at Prince George’s Stadium Thursday afternoon.

For the second straight game, the hosts jumped out to a lead in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Austin Hays beat out a potential double play to score Craig Gentry for his 20th RBI of the season. In his third rehab start with the Baysox, Gentry has gone 6-for-10 with three runs scored from the top two spots of the order.

The Baysox (52-62) loaded the bases for the second straight inning and once again manufactured a run. Aderlin Rodriguez lined a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Martin Cervenka, who led off with the fourth of five walks issued by RHP Hector Perez through the first two innings, trotted home on the 67th RBI for Rodriguez this season. Cervenka reached safely during all four plate appearances, recording his 21st multi-hit game of 2018.

Despite taking the loss, Dean Kremer tossed a quality start for Bowie on the mound. The RHP allowed two earned runs on five hits over six innings while striking out nine batters for the fifth time in 2018. Kremer has struck out at least nine batters in eight of his 21 starts for Class-A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga, Double-A Tulsa and Bowie.

The Baysox hit the road for the weekend, traveling to Connecticut for a three-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday night. Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium for a four-game series in three days against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, August 14. First pitch of the scheduled doubleheader with the San Francisco Giants’ Double-A Affiliate is slated for 6:05 p.m. ET. All tickets can be purchased at www.baysox.com or at the Prince George’s Stadium box office.

