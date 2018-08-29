Electric Vehicle Showcase coming to Maryland Avenue on September 9th

There’s an Electric Car in Your Future. That is the mantra of Annapolis Green, as it hosts its 6th annual Annapolis Electric Vehicle Showcase on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 11 to 4 p.m. on Maryland Avenue.

The purpose of the event is to bring together people who are already driving plug-in cars with those who are interested in doing so. Annapolis Green is hosting this event to tell the public about the positive air quality benefits of driving emissions-free… and the fun aspect too.

During National Drive Electric Week, September 8-16 (driveelectricweek.org), over 200 events all over the United States and Canada will be held to educate the public about the benefits of driving electric.

The Showcase in Annapolis will feature short seminars on subjects including Charging 101, Taking a Long Trip in an Electric Car (Yes, you can!), Government Incentives, and the Climate Change benefits of EVs.

Maryland Avenue will be closed to other traffic from State Circle to King George Street for the event. The public will also have a chance to go for a ride or drive an electric car with willing owners.

“We expect some 50 cars to be present – most brought by their enthusiastic owners,” said Elvia Thompson, President and Co-founder of Annapolis Green. “We want to share our experiences about how EVs are responsive and fun to drive and that they are just about maintenance free. The longer range and lower prices being offered by several manufacturers now has pretty much removed ‘range anxiety’ and concern about cost.”

The Hyattsville Police Department will bring its all-electric patrol car—a Chevrolet Bolt – and its all-electric Zero Motorcycle. For more on this see: www.youtube.com/watch?v=51eWdzoR6zQ

Among the types of vehicles slated to attend are: Tesla Models S, 3, X, and Roadster; Chevrolet Volt and Bolt; Nissan LEAF; Ford Focus Electric; Think City; Brammo and Zero motorcycles; and GEM utility vehicles. Vendors representing related businesses will be on hand as well and Maryland Avenue businesses will be open.

Local sponsors are SemaConnect, bowie-based manufacturer of EV chargers; Ourisman Chevrolet of Bowie, and BGE. The Maryland Avenue and State Circle Merchants Association, Downtown Annapolis Partnership, and Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC are collaborating with Annapolis Green for this event.

National Drive Electric Week is presented by Plug In America, the Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association. Nissan LEAF is the exclusive automotive sponsor of National Drive Electric Week and Clipper Creek is the national silver level sponsor.

For more information about the Annapolis Showcase: annapolisgreen.com/evdays/

