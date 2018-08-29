Election 2018: Schuh raises $140K in last two months, nearly $1M in cash ready to spend

County Executive Steve Schuh’s re-election campaign continued to receive strong financial support from individuals and small businesses in Anne Arundel County during the latest financial reporting period. County Executive Steve Schuh’s re-election campaign continued to receive strong financial support from individuals and small businesses in Anne Arundel County during the latest financial reporting period.

The campaign received more than $140,000 in monetary and in-kind contributions during the June 11th – August 21st reporting period, bringing the total amount raised during this election cycle to $2.5 million. The campaign has approximately $1 million in cash on hand.

Of the total contributions received, 81% were from individuals and 19% were from businesses.

County Executive Schuh continues to earn support primarily from individuals and small businesses representing the geographic, social and economic diversity found throughout Anne Arundel County – not from special interests, small enclaves of the County, and out-of-county contributors.

This continued support and engagement is a clear indication that citizens believe Anne Arundel County is headed in the right direction and is on track to become the best place to live, work and start a business in Maryland.

With the election fast approaching, the campaign has been investing in its aggressive media campaign and grassroots operation that will touch every single voter in Anne Arundel County over the next seventy days. The campaign will continue to communicate to voters the tremendous investments made in education, public safety and infrastructure over the last four years.

“The County Executive is pleased to take his message directly to the citizens and share how he has delivered on his promises during his first term,” said Megan Miller, Campaign Communications Director. “He is also excited to share his vision for the next four years, including plans to double the number of high schools in the County, increase pay for teachers, add a fifth police district to improve response times, eliminate traffic chokepoints, and help those with challenges, especially addiction.”

For more information about the campaign, visit www.steveschuh.com

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS