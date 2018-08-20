Department of Aging seeks volunteers for Telephone Reassurance Program

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities is seeking volunteers for the Telephone Reassurance Program. This program is designed to help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain independent in their own homes for as long as possible. Volunteers help to do this by placing reassuring telephone calls, social support and safety checks. This helps residents to feel safer in their homes, it reduces isolation, and it helps them feel more connected to their community.
The Telephone Reassurance Program operates 365 days a year from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Volunteers are being recruited to make calls Mondays through Fridays from the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities’ North location at 7320 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.
Volunteer training will be offered in September. To learn more about the program or anyone needing accommodations, call Patty Lortie at 410-222-4375. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative format upon request.
