Democratic State Senator James Brochin endorses Hogan

The Hogan for Governor campaign has announced that Senator Jim Brochin, a Democratic State Senator who has served Baltimore County for fifteen years, is proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan. Senator Brochin’s endorsement highlights the strong, bipartisan coalition of current and former Democratic leaders, public sector and private sector unions that are supporting the governor for re-election. Thus far, Governor Hogan has been endorsed by the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), the Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, Plumbers Local Union 5, Steamfitters Local Union 602, International Association of Firefighters, State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA).

“This is about the future of the state of Maryland and I am incredibly pleased and honored to be endorsing Larry Hogan to be re-elected as the next governor of the state of Maryland,” said Senator Jim Brochin. “I’ve served with three governors, this is by far the best governor I served with. He reaches across the aisle constantly. I’m calling on the people of the 42nd District to jointly come together, Democrats, Independents, and of course Republicans to support Larry Hogan to be our next governor. He’s fair, he’s decent, he’s honest, and he deserves four more years as our next governor.”

Over the past four years, Governor Hogan and Senator Brochin have partnered and worked together on a number of important issues including repealing the notorious Rain Tax, redistricting reform, and the historic Justice Reinvestment Act. This past legislative session, the governor and senator fought to pass the Repeat Sexual Predator Prevention Act which gives prosecutors important new tools to target repeat sex offenders.

“We’ve had great bipartisan cooperation and we’ve come up with real common sense, bipartisan solutions to many of the problems facing our state, and the gentleman standing next to me, Senator Jim Brochin is one of those leaders in the Senate, who worked together with us to accomplish a lot of great things over the last four years,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I can’t thank Senator Brochin enough, I am very proud to have his endorsement. I can tell you that neither one of us cares much about party. It’s not really about Republicans versus Democrats for either one of us, it’s always been about Maryland’s future and trying to bring people together.”

In total, the Hogan for Governor campaign has announced more than 50 endorsements from Democratic leaders, including the current Mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg, two former Speakers of the House of Delegates, a former Lt. Governor, a former Chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party, and a former Treasurer of the Democratic National Committee. While Ben Jealous has proven himself unable to unify the Democratic Party around his candidacy and policy proposals, Governor Hogan continues to attract record support from Democrats. Senator Brochin’s endorsement further underscores the fact that a mounting number of Democrats are turning away from Jealous’ irresponsible and unaffordable ideas and crossing party lines to endorse Governor Hogan.

