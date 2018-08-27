Daily News Brief | August 27, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Senator John McCain has passed away at 81. Plans are underway for a memorial and burial at the Naval Academy. Two Edgewater men were killed in a high speed crash. Baltimore man was the Jacksonville shooter. Man shot in downtown Annapolis. Bike shares are here along with a lot of bike events. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a mild winter! All that and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Also, please be sure to check out The Maryland Crabs Podcast today at noon. We talk about the HPV vaccine and some potential shenanigans between the Maryland Departments of Health and Education and your children. (Link not active until 12:15pm on 8/23: wp.me/p7QCdF-kE )

