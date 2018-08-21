Daily News Brief | August 21, 2018

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today… Jarrod Ramos the man accused of killing five in the Capital-Gazette newsroom is granted more time to consider an insanity plea. A trial date has been set for January. The University of Maryland Football team honors their fallen teammate. Baltimore Mayor Pugh says that the Preakness will remain in Baltimore and she will have a lottery to fund it. Terminix says there are a lot of mosquitos in the area! All that and George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

