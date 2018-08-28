Crofton based Cyphers Agency lands three national accounts

Integrated marketing agency, The Cyphers Agency, has been selected to represent two national brands: the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI) and the Government Employees’ Benefit Association (GEBA), as well as statewide Chesapeake Veterinary Referral Center (CVRC) throughout Maryland.

AFFI, which promotes and advances the interest of all segments of the $53 billion frozen food and beverage industry, has come on board for branding, multiple web sites, design collateral and digital marketing. Additionally, Cyphers will develop the theme and marketing campaign for their annual conference, AFFICON 2019.

CVRC is a veterinary referral center comprised of multiple specialty practices with locations in Annapolis, Towson and Columbia, Md. For the grand opening of their new Annapolis facility this fall, Cyphers will handle all event management to include marketing, social media and public relations.

GEBA provides insurance benefits, financial planning and wealth management (including investment services and retirement planning) for federal employees. Cyphers will manage public relations and promote GEBA’s group term life insurance offerings through digital and traditional advertising campaigns.

“These accounts will be a great opportunity to flex our collective muscles as they will involve our creative, account, digital and PR departments,” said Darren Easton, VP and Creative Director for The Cyphers Agency. “We’re eager to collaborate across the agency to grow these brands and execute stellar events.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS