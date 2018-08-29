“Herrmann
CRAB petitions State, County, City for adaptive boating center

| August 29, 2018
CRAB Operations Manager Sarah Winchester holds the artist rendering of the Adaptive Boating Center along with the petitions for the Center going to Maryland Governor, Anne Arundel County Executive, and Annapolis Mayor.

Several hundred friends and supporters of Chesapeake Region Accessible Boating signed a petition during The 12th Annual CRAB Cup and a Family Sail Sunday this past week supporting the creation of a new Adaptive Boating Center in Annapolis.

The petition, signed by Maryland residents, seeks the commitment of Governor Larry Hogan, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley to plan and budget for an Adaptive Boating Center in order to facilitate access to Chesapeake Bay for people with disabilities, recovering warriors, and local children from at-risk communities. CRAB President Brad LaTour of Davidsonville, MD remarked, “CRAB is very fortunate to have earned the support of every high-ranking elected leader in the region. What we are striving to do now is to elevate their support to a commitment and the funding of an Adaptive Boating Center in 2019.”

The CRAB petitions were hand delivered to the Governor, County Executive, and Mayor so they could see the depth and breadth of Maryland citizens who feel the Adaptive Boating Center is important for the State and Annapolis. CRAB has operated from Sandy Point State Park for the past 27 years and due to the parks increasing popularity and number of events hosted at the park, it has become more difficult for CRAB guests to access the park. With back-ups on the Bay Bridge becoming more common it is challenging to reach the park exit from Route 50.

The Adaptive Boating Center also will provide employment opportunities for people with disabilities and local children who are interested in learning a marine trade or management of sailing programs.

For more information about the Adaptive Boating Center please contact CRAB at [email protected]

