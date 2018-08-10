County’s Acting Health Officer takes job with State

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh today announced that Acting County Health Officer Fran Phillips has accepted a position as Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health.

“Anne Arundel County has been blessed to have such dedicated public servant like Fran serving our citizens,” said Schuh. “She leaves an incredible legacy of public service in our jurisdiction, and we wish her well as she pursues this incredible opportunity.”

In her new role, Phillips will play a key role in the state’s efforts in the fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic, provide management oversight for the state’s rural health plan, and lead other state initiatives for programs including asthma, lead poisoning, smoking cessation, and more.

Phillps has served as Acting Anne Arundel County Health Officer since 2017. She has also served as Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services at the Maryland Department of Health from 2008 to 2013. Prior to her appointment as Deputy Secretary, Ms. Phillips was the Health Officer for Anne Arundel County, Maryland from 1993-2008, including a term in 2004 when she served as Interim County Fire Chief.

Billie Penley, current budget director for the Health Department, will serve as the new Acting Health Officer. Dr. David Rose, Deputy Health Officer, will oversee the County’s opioid treatment and prevention efforts.

