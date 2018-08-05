County solidifies preservation efforts with purchase of Turtle Run property

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has announced that the County has agreed to purchase the 140 acre property in Churchton popularly known as Turtle Run at Deep Cove.

“This pristine piece of property is well suited for Anne Arundel County’s passive recreation, preservation and reforestation efforts,” said County Executive Steve Schuh. “This purchase will assure this pristine land will not be residentially or commercially developed.”

The property, which abuts Franklin Point State Park, has been the subject of litigation between the developer and the citizen group South Arundel Citizens for Responsible Development, or SACRED. After 10-plus years of attempts, the project had been granted conditional approval to locate 11 homes on a 40-acre parcel along Deep Cove Creek. That decision was appealed by local residents and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, and is now before the Anne Arundel County Board of Appeals.

The County plans to create passive recreation areas, like hiking trails, and plant trees to preserve the site’s environmentally sensitive features such as tidal and non-tidal wetlands that feed into Deep Cove Creek. The funds for purchase for the property, as well as any reforestation efforts, would come from “fee in lieu” money paid into an account when developers remove trees. The funds have sat dormant for years.

Other efforts pertaining to “fee in lieu” funding include:

Partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Trust to establish forest conservation easements on large tracts of privately-owned land

Trust to establish forest conservation easements on large tracts of privately-owned land Awarding grants of up to $300,000 for waterway improvement projects

Conducting an audit to determine the current tree canopy using aerial photography

Identifying land owned by government agencies to form partnerships

Developing a neighborhood tree planting initiative to improve the urban tree canopy

To learn more about grant opportunities for tree planting projects, visit the Chesapeake Bay Trust at www.cbtrust.org.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB