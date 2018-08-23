Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County names new President and CEO

Following an extensive search, the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County, Inc. (CFAAC) is pleased to announce that they have selected Mary White Spencer as its new President & CEO.

Mary recently served as the first Executive Director of Encore Creativity for Older Adults. Previously, she was Director of Advancement for The Key School in Annapolis. She also served on the Board of Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and has been a longtime member of both the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE).

Mary has been a resident of Anne Arundel County for the past 40 years and earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland, College Park.

“CFAAC is very pleased to welcome Mary Spencer as its new President & CEO! As a long-time resident of Anne Arundel County, she knows our community and its needs. Mary’s diverse professional background and experience in the philanthropic world make her highly qualified to lead CFAAC and continue the exemplary work of its former leaders, Melissa Curtin and Bess Langbein, in enhancing the quality of life of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.” says CFAAC Board Chair, Jim Nolan.

Mary’s responsibilities at CFAAC include leading financial growth, greater philanthropic awareness, and donor satisfaction as well as increasing knowledge about the issues that impact the health, vitality, quality of life and future of Anne Arundel County.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as the next President & CEO of CFAAC. It is an exciting time for the Community Foundation as an increasing number of donors identify causes they care about in our county and turn to the Community Foundation for support in connecting with local nonprofits to contribute to their important work. I look forward to joining a team of highly professional staff and dedicated Board members who are committed to providing vital services in support of initiatives that enhance life for all of our county residents. CFAAC will continue to provide high-quality philanthropic services to our donors and advocate for our local nonprofits, and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead such a vibrant organization.” said Mary.

Mary’s official start date is August 29, 2018. She can be contacted via email at [email protected].

