Commissioning date of November 17th set for the USS Sioux City in Annapolis

The future USS Sioux City (LCS 11), a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship, will be commissioned a United States Ship (USS) on November 17, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend the commissioning ceremony at the United States Naval Academy.

“The Secretary of the Navy designated the Naval Academy as the site of the commissioning because of its strong naval heritage and in recognition of Annapolis’ support of the U.S. Navy,” said Vice Admiral Walter E. Carter Jr., Superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Annapolis looks forward to hosting this great event, said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This is a tremendous opportunity for businesses in our community to show their support for the Navy and for people living in and around Annapolis to attend a once-in-a-lifetime event, experience the Navy and visit the Naval Academy.”

“We’re proud there will be a US Navy ship carrying the name of Sioux City,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City, Iowa. “The citizens of Sioux City are honored to be the namesake city for this great ship and look forward to following and supporting the crew and their families for decades to come.”

Designed to be agile and stealth surface combatants, Littoral Combat Ships are capable of engaging and defeating enemies who challenge our freedom of navigation in shallow contested areas like the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea. The ship incorporates innovative construction, manning, training, and operational concepts designed to be forward deployed around the world for long periods of time.