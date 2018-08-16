Colleen Smith wins Champion Realty’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Colleen Smith, an Annapolis-based realtor, has received the Champion Lifetime Achievement Award for reaching $25 million in sales during her five years with Champion Realty.

A certified public accountant who has run her own day spa, Smith chalks up her real estate success to her skills in customer service and business management. “It’s all about building relationships and having a strong work ethic,” Smith said. “My job is to get to know what my customers want, give them the best experience possible, steer them away from problems and stay on top of all details.”

Smith, a mother of four, is attuned to the pressures families face and takes pride in easing their path to buying or selling a home. “I think I’ve done so well in this profession because I’m open and honest and I love learning about people. In only five years I’ve helped not only parents, but their kids and their grandkids. I’ve gotten busier exponentially because customers refer me to family and friends.”

Smith never expected such quick success in real estate. “I grew up helping my mom, who was a real estate agent, so I guess it came naturally to me. I’m truly gratified to receive this award from Champion. Recently my ten-year-old wrote an essay for school, calling me her ‘hero.’ She said I work ‘twenty-seven seven.’ I guess it’s those three extra hours a day that make the difference.”

“Colleen is definitely in tune with her clients’ needs and wants.” said Mike Hamby, manager of Champion’s Annapolis office. “She has the rare ability to truly listen, and she is always available to assist.”

“Last year, in the Annapolis Half Marathon, Colleen ran by me like a gazelle and I yelled that I’d see her at the finish-line party,” said Jon Coile, Champion’s president and CEO. “‘Can’t,’ she replied. ‘Got to go show property.’ After running 13.1 miles she was ready to rush back to work, while I just wanted to take a nap! I think the secret of Colleen’s success is three fold. First, she is super-organized and focuses on the single most important task of the moment. Second, she has incredible energy. Third and most important, she has an empathetic spirit and puts her clients first. She is a true Champion and we are very proud of her success.”

