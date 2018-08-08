Children’s Theatre of Annapolis announces 10th Anniversary Season

On the heels of winning the prestigious Ruby Griffith Award for All-Around Production Excellence for its 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast, Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) is pleased to announce its 2018-2019 season, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the opening of its Bay Head Park theatre facility. On the heels of winning the prestigious Ruby Griffith Award for All-Around Production Excellence for its 2018 production of Beauty and the Beast, Children’s Theatre of Annapolis (CTA) is pleased to announce its 2018-2019 season, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the opening of its Bay Head Park theatre facility.

In honor of the milestone, CTA will present the musical Peter Pan, which was the first show produced in its theatre 10 years ago. The classic musical starred Mary Martin on Broadway in 1954 and was recently produced on live TV in 2014 on NBC, starring Allison Williams and Christopher Walken. Auditions for Peter Pan will be held August 25, 26 and 27, 2018, and are open to youth ages 12 to 18.

Additionally, CTA brings a straight play back to its stage this year, producing The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, based on C.S. Lewis’ acclaimed novel. Auditions for the play will be held October 13 and 14, 2018, and are open to youth ages 8 to 18. Rounding out the season is the magical musical, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., which audiences will recognize from the beloved 1968 movie musical starring Dick Van Dyke. Auditions, open to youth ages 8 to 14, will be held January 19 and 20, 2019.

“CTA is thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of its theatre facility with a trio of magical adventures that our audiences will love,” said Executive Director Michelle Lucente. “Not only are we excited to bring Peter Pan back to our stage, but we also look forward to celebrating this special milestone with all the hard-working, dedicated people whose perseverance have brought CTA’s vision to life.”

Season subscriptions are now available for purchase, allowing patrons to see all three shows at a discount. Subscriptions can be purchased by calling the box office at 410-757-2281, ext. 5. Children’s Theatre of Annapolis has been providing theatre arts education to Annapolis youth since 1959 and, in addition to its mainstage productions, offers a variety of performing arts and technical theatre workshops and classes throughout the year.

For questions or more information about CTA, contact publicity chair Kelsey Casselbury at [email protected] or 646-660-0133. More information is also available online at www.childrenstheatreofannapolis.org . Tickets and class registration can be purchased at cta.ticketleap.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB