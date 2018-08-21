Caregiver workshops scheduled through 2019
- “What is Dementia?” presented by Anne Morrison, Ph.D., RN: September 7, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.
- “When I Can No Longer Provide the Best Care” presented by Marjorie Cotterman, RN: October 11, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.
- “Intimacy and Dementia” presented by Mikki Firor, M.S., Gerontologist: October 18, 2018, at the North County/Hein Office.
- “Research Updates in Alzheimer’s Disease: The Cutting Edge” presented by Anne Morrison, Ph.D., RN: November 8, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.
- “Communicating through Behaviors: Part II” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: November 29, 2018, at the North County/Hein Office.
- “Sensory Stimulation and Activities for Those with Dementia” presented by Jeannie Finnegan, CDP: December 6, 2018, at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.
- “Discover the Programs” presented by the Department of Aging and Disabilities Staff: January 9, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.
- “What the Sacred Sorrow of Grief Can Teach Us” presented by Chesapeake Life Center Staff: March 6, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.
- “The Mechanics of Caregiving” presented by Ben Ogundip, Physical Therapist: March 14, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.
- “Legal and Financial Advance Planning” presented by Elena S. Sallitto, J.D.: April 4, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.
- “Successful Transitions” presented by Mikki Firor, M.S., Gerontologist: May 9, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.
- “Accepting a New Reality” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: May 15, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.
- “Communicating through Behaviors: Part II” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: June 6, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.
- “Safe Passages” presented by Hospice of the Chesapeake Staff: June 13, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.
- September 27, 2018 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
- October 22, 2018 (1:30-3:30 p.m.)
- January 16, 2019 (1:30-3:30 p.m.)
- March 28, 2019 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
- May 23, 2019 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
