Caregiver workshops scheduled through 2019

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities National Family Caregiver Support Program is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 Caregiver Educational Workshops. The workshops will begin in September, 2018, and continue through June, 2019. They are presented at no charge to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities National Family Caregiver Support Program is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 Caregiver Educational Workshops. The workshops will begin in September, 2018, and continue through June, 2019. They are presented at no charge to the public by the National Family Caregiver Support Program of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities.

Topics and dates of the workshop series are:

“What is Dementia?” presented by Anne Morrison, Ph.D., RN: September 7, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.

“When I Can No Longer Provide the Best Care” presented by Marjorie Cotterman, RN: October 11, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.

“Intimacy and Dementia” presented by Mikki Firor, M.S., Gerontologist: October 18, 2018, at the North County/Hein Office.

“Research Updates in Alzheimer’s Disease: The Cutting Edge” presented by Anne Morrison, Ph.D., RN: November 8, 2018, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.

“Communicating through Behaviors: Part II” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: November 29, 2018, at the North County/Hein Office.

“Sensory Stimulation and Activities for Those with Dementia” presented by Jeannie Finnegan, CDP: December 6, 2018, at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.

“Discover the Programs” presented by the Department of Aging and Disabilities Staff: January 9, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.

“What the Sacred Sorrow of Grief Can Teach Us” presented by Chesapeake Life Center Staff: March 6, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.

“The Mechanics of Caregiving” presented by Ben Ogundip, Physical Therapist: March 14, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.

“Legal and Financial Advance Planning” presented by Elena S. Sallitto, J.D.: April 4, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.

“Successful Transitions” presented by Mikki Firor, M.S., Gerontologist: May 9, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Senior Activity Center.

“Accepting a New Reality” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: May 15, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.

“Communicating through Behaviors: Part II” presented by Mary Chaput, M.S., CDP: June 6, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at the North County/Hein Office.

“Safe Passages” presented by Hospice of the Chesapeake Staff: June 13, 2019, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pascal Senior Activity Center.

In addition, the interactive and experiential “Communicating through Behaviors with Dementia Live®” workshop, facilitated by Department of Aging and Disabilities staff, will be held at the Department’s North County/Hein office, 7320 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie , on the following dates:

September 27, 2018 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

October 22, 2018 (1:30-3:30 p.m.)

January 16, 2019 (1:30-3:30 p.m.)

March 28, 2019 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

May 23, 2019 (6:30-8:30 p.m.)

The 2018-2019 workshops are sponsored by Somerford Place Annapolis, Annapolitan Assisted Living, Maryland Relay, Brightview Senior Living, Assisted Living Locators, Genesis Health Care, Anatomy Gifts Registry, Right at Home and Home Instead Senior Care.

Pre-registration is requested for the workshops presented by guest speakers. Due to limited space, registration is required for “Communicating through Behaviors with Dementia Live®” sessions.

and-disabilities. For information or to register for the workshops, call 410-222-4375 or register online at www.aacounty.org/aging-

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS