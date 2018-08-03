Capitol Hill Chamber Music Festival in Annapolis August 9, 11, 16, 18

Live Arts Maryland hosts the eighteenth annual Capitol Hill Chamber Music Festival, presenting four 2018 performances in Annapolis at St. Anne’s Church featuring prominent period instrument specialists, including baroque and renaissance bassoonist Anna Marsh, Pershing’s Own US Army Orchestra violinist Marlisa Woods, Peabody Conservatory of Music early music program directors violinist Risa Browder and cellist John Moran who are recent recipients of the 2018 Early Music America Thomas Binkley Award, lutenist William Simms, and artistic director and flutist Jeffrey Cohan.

The Capitol Hill Chamber Music Festival is proud to be a new affiliate organization of Early Music America, which develops, strengthens, and celebrates early music and historically informed performance in North America.

All concerts take place at 7:30 PM at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church at Church Circle in Annapolis.

The suggested donation (a free will offering) is $20 or $25. Everyone 18 years of age and under is free. Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets at chcmf-annapolis.bpt.me. For further information and advance tickets the public may see www.chcmf.com/annapolis, call Live Arts Maryland at (410) 263-1906, or email [email protected].

WHAT: 2018 Capitol Hill Chamber Music Festival in Annapolis, presented by Live Arts Maryland

WHEN: 1) Winds of the Renaissance

– Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:30 PM

2) Italian 4-Part Canzonas

– Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 7:30 PM

3) The Able Virtuoso

– Thursday August 16, 2018 at 7:30 PM

4) Classical Trios

– Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 7:30 PM

WHERE: St. Anne’s Episcopal Church at Church Circle in Annapolis (please see below for Washington and Baltimore performances)

ADMISSION: suggested donation: $20 or $25, 18 & under free. Tickets available through Brown Paper Tickets at chcmf-annapolis.bpt.me and at the door

MORE INFO: please see www.chcmf.com/annapolis or call Live Arts Maryland at (410) 263-1906.

