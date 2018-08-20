Box of Rain teams up with Annapolis Maritime Museum to help underserved youth

Box of Rain (BOR) announces the integration of their youth life-building programs into the award-winning education programs of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMMP).

The Education team at AMMP will maintain and operate two successful, maritime-related BOR programs effective January 1, 2019. The AMMP/BOR Summer Maritime Program will continue Box of Rain’s long-standing tradition of introducing children living in Annapolis public and subsidized housing to a variety of maritime experiences, including sailing, kayaking, fishing and environmental lessons. The museum has served as a partner for this program in the past.

Additionally, the AMMP/BOR Build-A-Boat Program will continue its focus on the practical application of math, science, team building and craftsmanship in the planning and construction of a boat, in continuing partnership with Chesapeake Lightcraft. Both programs serve the unique needs of underserved youth and will follow the general format that has been employed by BOR programs over the past fifteen years.

“The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is embracing this opportunity to bring into the fold the great work and legacy that Box of Rain has provided the community,” said Alice Estrada, executive director of AMMP.

Box of Rain has been a successful non-profit in the Annapolis area since 2003 and mentors hundreds of Annapolis youth each year. In partnership with local schools and the public housing community, BOR delivers their programs at full capacity every year, and many students who joined the program in elementary school are now working as Box of Rain counselors or attending college. The program has been free to participants, and will continue to be free within the new AMMP structure.

“We are very pleased with the new partnership with the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park, knowing that our participants will be able to enjoy the Back Creek Park and new educational maritime opportunities,” said Anne Harrington, chairman of the board of Box of Rain. “It is a natural fit for both organizations. Many area youth will continue to have great experiences on the water, discovering the rivers and bay as well as learning boatbuilding skills with AMMP.”

