Blackwater Distilling partners with Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center

Blackwater Distilling, Maryland’s first fully-licensed alcohol distillery since 1972, is proud to partner with the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) in an effort to further programs that enhance education, sustainability and awareness of our treasured Chesapeake Bay. The partnership launches as Blackwater Distilling unveils an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to boost funds associated with opening its new Tavern that was announced this past spring. The Tavern will be visible from Route 50 on Kent Island, offering residents and travelers a fresh opportunity to experience Maryland’s local craft spirits, wine, beer and food.

Blackwater Distilling is on tap to sponsor numerous CBEC programs including the annual “Wet & Wild Auction”, “Critters & Cocktails”, and “Paddlepalooza”. The new Tavern will also feature original art designed to draw attention to CBEC’s mission and programs as well as a signature CBEC cocktail. CBEC will host events at Blackwater Distilling’s new location, utilizing the convenient and fun venue to reach new audiences with their message of stewardship.

“The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center and Blackwater Distilling share very like-minded thoughts about our environment and the Bay,” said Blackwater Distilling COO, Jonathan Cook. “In fact, the heritage of distilling alcohol in Maryland involved many early distillers hauling their spirits up and down the Chesapeake Bay by boat – the best way they had to deliver it to the masses. We respect that great body of water and welcome the opportunity to partner with an organization so deeply dedicated to the preservation and education of it.”

“I am excited about this partnership, as both Blackwater Distilling and CBEC are working for the same goal…a healthy, productive Chesapeake Bay. The partnership also expands our circles to promote education and awareness relevant to the Bay. It will be a new opportunity to work together in our community and beyond,” adds Judy Wink, Executive Director of CBEC.

The new Blackwater Distilling Tavern, located at 405 Cleat Street adjacent to BOE Marine, will open later this summer with a focus on locally sourced food and beverages. To boost funds associated with the tavern, Blackwater Distilling recently launched an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign with some unique tangible “perks” that come in a variety of price points, ideal for individuals and groups or for companies to use for corporate outings or employee incentives. Items include a ‘Tour & Tastings for 4’ or a ‘Gift Card for 5 Cocktails’ (that never expires), each for a $25 donation and a ‘Brunch & Tour for 4’ for $120 or a chance to ‘Host Your Own (Mixology) Class’ for $600. A list of all the distinctive perks can be found at Blackwater Distillery’s Indiegogo page.

Blackwater Distilling offers tours and tastings seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. with tours kicking off at the top of each hour. Follow Blackwater Distilling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and check out Smoke, Rattle and Roll’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook feeds as well.

