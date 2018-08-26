Blackwall Hitch family growing with Blackwall Barn & Lodge at former Kauffman’s in Gambrills

Opening late September 2018, the Blackwall Barn & Lodge will be the dining and private event space of choice in Anne Arundel County. Partnering with local farms, fisheries and bakeries, restaurateur James King and executive chef Michael Wagner are working to create a world class experience with strong local roots.

“Dining and celebrations-that’s what the Blackwall Barn and Lodge is all about,” said King. “The Lodge will be a full-service restaurant serving lunch and dinner 7 days a week. The elegant Barn is designed to be a premier private event space featuring rich millwork, large chandeliers, farm style tables and rustic décor ideally suited for weddings, corporate events or parties.”

The Barn and Lodge spaces will be connected by an outdoor patio featuring waterfalls and torch flames. The patio boasts three private cabanas, each outfitted with couches and amenities tailored for small groups. The patio will have a permanent roof high above the outdoor space to protect guests from inclement weather. It will be open for general seating but is also available for private events.

The seasonally changing menu will feature fresh ingredients from local vendors while the bar will offer extensive craft beer and wine selections. The daily chef specials will supplement the seasonal menu with Chef’s Wagner’s culinary inspiration of the day. .

The Blackwall Barn and Lodge (329 Gambrills Road, Gambrills, MD) is currently hiring for all positions. An online application is available at barnandlodge.com/careers

For more information about the Blackwall Barn and Lodge visit barnandlodge.com

