Bicycle stolen in Crofton armed robbery

| August 10, 2018
On August 9, 2018 at approximately 11 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of 1161 Crain Highway in Crofton for a robbery of a citizen.

The adult male victim was riding his bicycle at the rear of the shopping center when he was approached by a male. The male displayed a handgun and demanded the victim’s bicycle. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the area on the bicycle.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of the police K9 and helicopter units, but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim was not injured as a result of this incident.

Suspect:

White male, 5’6”, short hair, red shorts.

