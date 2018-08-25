Bells will toll in Maryland on November 11th to remember World War I veterans

Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation calling for bells to be tolled in Maryland on November 11, 2018 at 11:00 am in remembrance of veterans of World War I. The proclamation coincides with a call by the United States World War I Centennial Commission for all Americans to participate in a national tolling of bells.

“Over 62,000 Marylanders served honorably during World War I, making incredible sacrifices to bring justice and freedom to all people,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Today, on the anniversary of the Hundred Days Offensive marking the beginning of the end of World War I, I am proud to issue this proclamation calling on all Marylanders to join me on November 11th at 11:00 am in participating in the bell tolling to honor our veterans who served in the Great War.”

Sunday, November 11, 2018 marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which ended World War I. To commemorate the occasion, in 2015 Governor Larry Hogan created the World War I Centennial Commission through an executive order to create ways for the state’s residents and its visitors to remember, commemorate, and learn about the meaning of World War I and the role of Marylanders during that time. In addition, the commission is tasked with developing activities and events to recognize the anniversary. Under the leadership of the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives, the Commission has worked towards preserving and promoting the history of all 62,000 Marylanders who served in World War I, including 11,000 African Americans and 6,000 women.

“We thank Governor Hogan for joining states across the nation in tolling bells to honor veterans of World War I,” said David Craig, Director of the World War I Centennial Commission. “Marylanders served a significant role in the Great War with nearly 2,000 giving the ultimate sacrifice, and the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission is committed to honoring the sacrifices of our ancestors.”

“On behalf of the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission, I would like to thank Governor Hogan for his continued support of our efforts to recognize the heroes of the Great War,” said Joseph Suarez, Chair of the Maryland World War I Centennial Commission. “Since the establishment of our Commission by Executive Order in 2015, we have committed to telling the story of Marylanders who served and sacrificed both on the battlefield and on the home front during the Great War. The solemnity of the bell tolling that is taking place across the nation and in every town and community in Maryland is a reminder of that human sacrifice that helped to change the world.”

Marylanders are asked to toll the bells twenty-one times with a five-second interval between tolls beginning at 11:00 am on Sunday, November 11, 2018 in commemoration of the armistice. Organizations, towns, churches and museums across the state will also participate by listing the names of those involved in the Great War from their site.

The action of tolling the bells has historical significance as a signal indicating the end of World War I. During the War, all church bells were silenced only to ring as a warning of invasion by enemy troops.

