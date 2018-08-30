Baysox to wrap up season with Fan Appreciation Day

The Bowie Baysox wrap up the 2018 season with a four-game series at Prince George’s Stadium against the Western Division-leading Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Sunday, September 3, the Baysox will be hosting a day made for showing the team’s appreciation to the Central Maryland fanbase. The first 500 fans (ages 13 and older) will receive a Baysox/Cangrejos Fantasmas dual logo t-shirt to kick off Fan Appreciation Day, courtesy of Money One Federal Credit Union.

Beginning at 12 p.m., fans have two more opportunities to celebrate the 2018 season. All entrants can bring their gloves and a ball to play catch on the same outfield as the future big leaguers. Fans can also meet the 2018 Baysox during a “Meet the Team” event. Baysox players and coaches will be stationed along the main stadium concourse to sign autographs, take pictures and interact with Oriole and Baysox fans alike. Both pre-game events will conclude between 12:40 and 12:45 p.m.

Throughout the game, there will be special raffles and prizes distributed, and all fans can run around the bases one final time after the game before the season concludes with a 1:35 p.m. game on Monday, September 4.

The Bowie Baysox 2018 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. Baysox single game tickets are available online at baysox.com, via phone at 301-464-4865 or in person at the stadium ticket office. The Baysox ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-game days, until the top of the 7th inning on non-fireworks game days and at the end of the fireworks show on fireworks game days.

To keep up with Baysox news, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or register for the all new Baysox Text Insider Club for free by texting the keyword BAYSOX to 50700.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports