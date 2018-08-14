Baysox to host Wizards and Mystics Night on August 16

The world of Washington, D.C., professional basketball will be featured on August 16, when the Baysox host Wizards and Mystics night at Prince George’s Stadium during the 7:05 p.m. contest against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

The district’s NBA and WNBA franchises will be represented by interactive games on the concourse and by Wizards mascot G-Wiz, who will be greeting fans throughout the game.

Fans also have the chance to meet Washington Bullets legend Phil Chenier, who will be signing autographs and taking photos from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Chenier was a member of the 1978 Bullets World Championship team, which celebrated the 40th anniversary this past season.

Chenier was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1971 after playing at the University of California, Berkeley. The franchise moved across the state of Maryland to Washington, D.C., in 1973, and Chenier played in the nation’s capital through the 1979 season. A three-time NBA All-Star (1974-75, 77), Chenier was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 1972 and the All-NBA Second Team in 1975.

After playing for the Indiana Pacers (1979-80) and the Golden State Warriors (1981), Chenier’s No. 45 jersey was retired by the Wizards in 2017. Chenier also served as a color commentator for Bullets and Wizards’ televised games from 1987 through 2017.

