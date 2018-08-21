Baysox to host home improvement weekend this weekend

The Bowie Baysox announce today Home Improvement Weekend from Friday, August 24th through Sunday August 26th during Baysox games at Prince George’s Stadium. This will run in conjunction with the weekend’s other promotions including the Military Card Set Giveaway presented by Money One FCU on Friday, Touch a Truck presented by Miss Utility Saturday and Character-A-Palooza on Sunday presented by Maryland Excels.

Companies that will be attending the Home Improvement Weekend event include: Renewal By Andersen, Window Nation, Home Products Marketing, Bath Planet, Leaf Filter, Bath Fitter and Thompson Creek Windows. Fans looking to perform fall home improvement projects will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from these companies and learn more about their services.

On Friday, Aug. 21 the Baysox game begins at 7:05 p.m. and the gates open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, the gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:35 p.m. game and Sunday the gates open at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:35 p.m. game.

Come Play At The Bay with the Bowie Baysox in 2018! For news or ticket and promotional information on the Baysox call 301-464-4865 or visit online at Baysox.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB, Sports