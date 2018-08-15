Baysox split double header

An offensive explosion in game one of a series-opening doubleheader helped the Bowie Baysox earn a Tuesday night split with the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 2,358 at Prince George’s Stadium.

GAME 1: Bowie 10, Richmond 2

The Squirrels jumped out to an early lead with a run in the top half of the first inning, but Bowie (55-62) responded with a five-run bottom of the first. Ryan McKenna led off with a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, setting the table for Ryan Mountcastle.

After a RBI single to left field by the designated hitter, Aderlin Rodriguez singled and Yusniel Diaz walked to load the bases. One batter later, Austin Hays sent a Conner Menez breaking ball deep to left field for a grand slam and his seventh home run of the year. The grand slam marked the first such long ball by a Baysox batter since Rodriguez achieved the feat on August 27, 2017, at Altoona.

Jonah Arenado’s second RBI single pulled Richmond (55-62) within a run in the top of the third, but Bowie again answered with runs in the bottom half of the frame. After a pair of singles led off the inning, Anderson Feliz flared a RBI single to right field, scoring Diaz and re-extending the original margin to four runs.

The speedy third baseman recorded his 14th and 15th stolen bases of the year later in the inning, with the second one coming as part of a double steal to increase the lead to 7-2. Martin Cervenka took off for second base with Erick Salcedo batting, forcing a throw from Richmond catcher Jeff Arnold. Feliz then sprinted home for the second run of the frame.

Corban Joseph put an exclamation point for the offense, launching a three-run home run to right field. After Salcedo reached on a fielding error and McKenna singled for the second time, Joseph sent his 15th long ball of the season to extend the lead to 10-2.

With the run support, LHP Keegan Akin cruised to his 13th win of the season. Akin earned his fifth win in his last six outings by holding Richmond to a pair of runs on four hits while striking out seven Squirrels over 5.2 innings. RHP Zach Pop entered in the sixth inning and struck out a pair in 1.1 innings.

GAME 2: Richmond 8, Bowie 5 (8 innings)

Once again, Richmond jumped out to a 1-0 lead during their first at-bats, but the Baysox (55-63) quickly responded to retake the lead. After two quick outs and a Ryan Mountcastle single, Aderlin Rodriguez lined his 20th home run of the year to left field. The 71st and 72nd RBI of the season for the first baseman gave the hosts a 2-1 advantage early.

The Squirrels (56-62) answered with two runs in the second inning, but the heart of the Baysox order responded with three runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Mountcastle and Rodriguez led off the inning with singles, and Yusniel Diaz sent a towering three-run shot to the scoreboard in left-center field for his second home run with Bowie and his first at Prince George’s Stadium.

The visitors responded with two runs to tie the game in the fifth inning, and then used a three-run eighth inning to take the final lead. The bullpen combination of Chris Lee, Jay Flaa, Branden Kline collectively allowed one earned run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a pick-off of Matt Lipka at first base over the final six innings.

The Baysox and Flying Squirrels continue their four-game series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m., when LHP Brian Gonzalez takes the mound against Richmond RHP Jake McCasland. Wednesday marks another Military Appreciation Night and Orange Wednesday. Any fan that comes to the box office and shows proof of military service can purchase half-price box seats, while any fan that wears Baysox or Orioles gear receives $5 off a box seat (only one discount can be applied per person).

