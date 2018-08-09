Anne Arundel’s community bank, Severn Bank, reports substantially increased earnings

Severn Bancorp, Inc., (Nasdaq: SVBI) parent company of Severn Bank, has announced net income of $1.9 million for the three months ending June 30, 2018 versus $982 thousand for the same quarter in 2017. This is an increase of 95% year over year for the period. On a diluted per share basis, earnings were $0.15 versus $0.08 for the quarters ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2018 is $3.8 million, a 99% increase over net income of $1.9 million for the same six month period in 2017.

Net interest income increased 15.3% during the second quarter of 2018. Net interest income was $6.9 million during the second quarter of 2018 versus $6.0 million during the second quarter of 2017. Net interest margin improved to 3.57% for the three months ending June 30, 2018 from 3.26% for the same period in 2017. Net interest income increased to $13.9 million for the first six months of 2018 from $11.6 million for the same time frame in 2017. Noninterest expenses increased modestly by 11% from $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 to $6.5 million for 2018. The additional expense was mostly related to new lending staff being added.

Severn Bank experienced a significant increase in mortgage banking revenue of 126% in the second quarter of 2018 versus the second quarter of 2017. Year to date mortgage banking revenue saw an increase of 51% for the first six months of 2018 versus 2017. The company’s efficiency ratio improved to 71.23% for the three months ending June 30, 2018 versus 82.96% for that same three months in 2017. Year over year the efficiency ratio improved to 70.59% from 82.11% for the first six months of 2018 and 2017 respectively.

“Earnings for the company are the best they have been in some time”, stated Alan J. Hyatt, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hyatt continued, “In June we opened a new branch in Lothian/Wayson’s Corner so we now have excellent coverage of the county from north to south. We are making tremendous progress in picking up some strong local business relationships and bringing key staff on board. We were pleased to be able to pay a dividend the past couple of quarters, and management and the Board of Directors are focused on continued improvement in our operations and enhancing long term shareholder value.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS