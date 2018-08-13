Anne Arundel County gets share of $700K grant to combat sex offenders

The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP) has announced nearly $700,000 in awards to assist law enforcement agencies in their sex offender registration, compliance, and enforcement efforts.

The funding, which will be distributed to each Maryland county and Baltimore City, will be used to ensure compliance with Maryland law by those required to register or re-register with the Maryland Sex Offender Registry. The funding is to be used specifically for offender registration, compliance checks, and monitoring.

“Governor Hogan has made it very clear that we must have a criminal justice system that works to stop crime and to hold offenders accountable for their actions,” said V. Glenn Fueston, Jr., Executive Director of GOCCP. “We are committed to doing all that we can to keep our citizens safe.”

Governor Hogan has made protecting victims of crime and building a safer Maryland a priority. This past legislative session, the governor supported and signed the Repeat Sexual Predator Prevention Act, which will allow courts to admit evidence of a defendant’s prior history of sexual crimes or abuse during prosecution for subsequent sexual offenses. The governor also signed legislation to allow victims who become pregnant as a result of a sexual assault to end the parental rights of their attacker.

Awards were made to the following jurisdictions:

Allegany/Cumberland Police Department – $20,719

Anne Arundel County Police Department – $47,221

Baltimore Police Department – $174,911

Baltimore County Police Department – $93,237

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – $13,010

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office – $7,589

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office – $16,262

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office – $19,876

Charles County Sheriff’s Office – $19,515

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office – $8,914

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office – $24,695

Garrett County Sheriff’s Office – $7,227

Harford County Sheriff’s Office – $25,659

Howard County Police Department – $12,167

Kent County Sheriff’s Office – $2,891

Montgomery County Police Department – $46,740

Prince George’s County Police Department – $89,745

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office – $4,697

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office – $7,951

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – $13,612

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office – $4,819

Washington County Sheriff’s Office – $36,259

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office – $20,479

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office – $10,721

More information about the Sex Offender and Compliance Enforcement program may be found here.

