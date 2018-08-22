Anne Arundel Community Action Agency appoints new Interim CEO

The Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency, Inc. Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Dr. Charlestine R. Fairley as Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Agency.

Dr. Fairley joins the agency after a more than 30 year career as a leader in higher education administration. Her career has included serving as an award-winning Dean with extensive administrative experience within institutions of higher education, secondary school systems, federal government agencies, community groups, international organizations, and nonprofit entities. She has been widely recognized for her service to the Anne Arundel County community as well as others where she has resided.

“Dr. Fairley is the consummate professional who significantly impacts any organization with which she has been affiliated. Her work on behalf of families in the Anne Arundel community is well-respected and is just what the Agency needs at this time,” stated Leslie N. Stanton, President of the Agency’s Board of Directors.

Fairley’s appointment is effective immediately.

