Annapolis Police investigating rash of bike thefts

| August 27, 2018
The Annapolis Police Department has reported several bicycle thefts in the past few days.  As a reminder, make sure your bikes are stored in a secure location and if left outside, that they are locked and secured to an immovable object.

Theft-201800003524-700 block Caleb Ln-On 8/24/18 sometime after 3:30pm a black Haro Backtrail X2 bicycle was stolen from the yard of a residence.

Theft-201800003527-400 block Bay Water Ln-On 8/24/18 at approx 9pm a blue or black in color bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Theft-201800003528-100 block Chesapeake Ave- Sometime between 9pm on 8/20/18 and 10am on 8/21/18 a red and black Schwinn bicycle was stolen from the yard of a residence.

