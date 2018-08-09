Annapolis police investigating overnight burglaries of 4 businesses along Forest Drive
The Annapolis Police Department is investigating three burglaries and one attempted burglary that all occurred early this morning along the Forest Drive corridor. Police do not have a suspect or suspects and they do believe all of them to be related.
Burglary – Grapes Wine Bar – 1400 Block Forest Dr – 08/09 at 2:32am: Officers responded for an alarm activation at a business and discovered the front door forced open. No suspects were located inside. Money was stolen from the business.
Burglary – Dominoes Pizza – 100 Block Hillsmere Dr – 08/09 at 3:16am: Officers responded for an alarm activation at a business and discovered the front door forced open. No suspects were located inside and nothing was reported stolen.
Attempted Burglary – Bark N Bean – 100 Block Hillsmere Dr – 08/09 at 3:23am: Officers responded for an alarm activation at a business and discovered the front door damaged, but not open.
Burglary – Corner Bakery – 2100 Block Forest Dr – 08/09 at 4:35am: An officer checking businesses after the series of earlier burglaries discovered the side door to a business open and unlocked. The business had been entered by burglars earlier and money was stolen. It appears the door to the business was left unlocked.
Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB