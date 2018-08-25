Annapolis Police Department awards scholarships to local students

The Annapolis Police Department has awarded two students from the City of Annapolis with scholarships in their second year of scholarship awards. In 2017, in honor of their 150th Anniversary, the Annapolis Police Department established a scholarship to be awarded annually to a City of Annapolis resident who is a high school senior. The Annapolis Police Department recognizes the importance of higher education and is pleased to announce two deserving and hardworking scholarship recipients. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship. These scholarships were funded through community donations and with the partnership of the local Annapolis Papa John’s Pizza.

Tyjah Brown earned a 3.19 GPA at Annapolis High School where she was inducted into the National Honor in 2016. Tyjah volunteered at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County performed community service at local parks and the Lighthouse Shelter. She has been an employee of the Boys and Girls Club since 2015. In 2018 she was nominated for the Boys and Girls Club National Youth of the Year.

Tyjah will attend the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. She would like to major in Education or Social Work. Her Art teacher Ms. Pendleton states that, “Tyjah demonstrates great personal and academic maturation.”

Delaney May earned a 3.97 GPA at South River High School where she was enrolled in the rigorous STEM magnet program. She was involved in numerous clubs including the Technology Students Association, Key Club and STEM Advisory Board. She was a STEM mentor intern at the Wiley H. Bates Boys and Girls Club, mentored elementary school students at Centro de Ayuda’s Leadership and Learning Program and tutored at a homework club at Edgewater Elementary.

Delaney was also a member of the following honor societies; Sociedad Honoria Hispanica, the N National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Her high school counselor wrote, “She is a driving force in the school and the community who sets an example by her work ethic and leadership.”

Donations can be made directly to the Scholarship Fund by sending a check to the Annapolis Police Scholarship Fund at the Annapolis Police Department, 199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401. All donations are tax deductible. If you have any questions about this program please contact Lieutenant Kevin Krauss at 410-268-9000 ext. 7255 or [email protected].

Papa John’s Pizza at 115 Hillsmere Drive and 2625 Housley Road have a promo code good for 40% off regular menu prices and then they donate 10% of the order to the Annapolis Police Department Scholarship Fund. The promo code, APDSCHOLAR40 must be used to obtain the discount and trigger the donation. The promo code can be used online at papajohns.com or through their mobile app, Papa John’s Pizza. The promo code can be used any time in 2018.

